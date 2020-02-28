Kerry County Council warns of localised flooding during Storm Jorge

Kerry County Council is warning of localised flooding, particularly in areas which normally don’t experience such deluges, during Storm Jorge.

There are two weather warnings are in place for Kerry.

An orange wind warning is in place from 6am tomorrow until 3am Sunday, while a yellow rainfall warning is also in place until midnight tomorrow.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group met earlier to plan for this latest storm.

Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council John Kennelly says lands are already saturated, and is warning of possible localised flooding.

Mr Kennelly says council staff will be on alert all weekend and an emergency line has been activated: