Kerry County Council urges public to use its online services

Kerry County Council is urging the public to heed the advice and recommendations of the HSE and the National Public Health Emergency Team during the current public health emergency.

While council offices throughout the county remain open, members of the public are asked to use a range of online services available on the councils website www.kerrycoco.ie, or make contact on its phone number 066 7183500.

With regard to Motor Tax services, Kerry County Council is encouraging members of the public to use the online service www.motortax.ie or its postal service in the first instance.

If the nature of the service requires you to attend the Motor Tax Office at Princes Quay in Tralee you are asked to phone the office in advance on 066 7122300 to arrange an appointment.

From yesterday evening the following closures have taken place – all public libraries in the county; Kerry County Museum; Anam Arts and Cultural Centre, Killarney; and Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre, however, the restaurant remains open.