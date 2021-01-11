Kerry County Council urges people to stay within 5km of their homes to stop spread of COVID-19

Kerry County Council is urging people to stay within their 5 kilometre limit to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Director of Services with the council, John Breen, says there is no need to venture outside 5km from your home to exercise.

Mr Breen added the council is not currently looking at closing car parks at council-managed public amenity sites.

He’s appealing to the public to question the necessity and urgency of any journeys they make.

John Breen added that civic amenity sites in the county should be reserved for people who need it most at the moment, and shouldn’t be used for items like paper and cardboard.