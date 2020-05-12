Kerry County Council urges people to respect the law during fire warning

Kerry County Council is appealing to people to respect the law and refrain from burning gorse, as a fire warning is issued nationally.

A status orange fire warning, which reflects a high risk, has been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The warning is in place until next Monday, May 18th.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says due to continued Atlantic high pressure, dominated weather patterns and low projected rainfall levels, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels exist.

It’s an offence to cut, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land, that’s not cultivated, between March 1st and August 31st in any year.

Kerry County Council is asking people not to break the law and endanger life and property by lighting a fire to burn gorse – particularly during this warning.

People are being asked to assess their property regarding the risk to fire and mitigation factors, prepare for a possible fire, have a plan in place and to be vigilant.

The Department is also urging people to obey the law and to report any fires immediately.