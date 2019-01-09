Kerry County Council urged to take action on anti-social behaviour in housing estates

A Kerry County Councillor has called for the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme to be revised to ensure there is enforceability.

Sinn Fein Cllr Toireasa Ferris was speaking at the Tralee Municipal District meeting where the issue of anti-social behaviour was being discussed.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Graham Spring and Cllr Sam Locke again raised problems with anti-social behaviour in a Tralee estate and urged Kerry County Council to take action.

The local authority said anti-social behaviour is a complex area and many estates have a broad mix of tenancies; the council says the vast majority of its tenants behave in a very appropriate manner and respect their tenancies and properties.

The council says it has no role in issues in owner occupied households or in privately rented accommodation; in properties receiving financial support from HAP or RAS landlord responsibility rests with the property owner and not the council.

The council says it will continue to work closely with Gardai and residents in relation to the estate.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris said some landlords are shirking their responsibilities and called for the HAP scheme to be revised to ensure more enforceability when issues arise.

Cllr Sam Locke said some individuals have breached every rule and there must be some way of addressing this; he called for the vetting process to be looked at.