Kerry County Council has taken 147 housing estates in charge in past decade

Kerry County Council has taken 147 housing estates in charge in the past decade.

The local authority currently has another 48 taking in charge applications.

Since the introduction of legislation regarding the taking in charge of housing estates in 2008, Kerry County Council, including former town councils in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel, has taken 147 housing estates in charge; 35 have been taken over in the last two years.

The Housing Estates Unit manages an active taking in charge programme, with 48 applications currently on hand.

The formal approval of Irish Water is required before taking over an estate.

The council says many of the remaining estates are historic, where there’s no bond in place, and in many cases, site resolution plans are also required.

The local authority revealed in the details in response to a question from Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae, who was querying how many estates the council has taken in charge.