Kerry County Council strongly recommends rejection of planning permission for North Kerry wind farm

Kerry County Council has strongly recommended that planning permission for a 12-turbine wind farm in North Kerry be refused.

Water quality, ecology and visual impact on the area were among the council’s concerns, outlined in a report to be sent to An Bórd Pleanála before a decision on planning permission is made.

The report went before councillors at this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

In January, Shronowen Wind Farm Limited applied to An Bórd Pleanála for permission to develop a windfarm in Ballyline West, Coolkeragh, Dromalivaun and Tullamore.

The application comprises 12 wind turbines, a substation, a grid connection and ancillary site works.

As per the Planning and Development (Strategic Infrastructure) Act 2006, the planning authority for the area, in this case Kerry County Council, must submit a report to the planning body outlining its views on the proposed development.

The report by Kerry County Council outlined that it’s not satisfied with the water quality management in the application, while the ecology and the potential impacts on it were not described adequately.

The report also claimed that the landscape’s capacity for wind energy developments has been reached, and that the proposed development would have a significant negative visual impact on the landscape.

Kerry County Council added concerns around the Archaeological Impact Assessment, and the impact of construction on the local road network.

All of the councillors that spoke in relation to this issue were in full agreement with the council’s recommendation, with several highlighting the large volume of wind turbines already operating in this area of Kerry, and Kerry as a whole.

The report will now be sent to An Bórd Pleanála, and a decision is due to be made by July 15th of this year.