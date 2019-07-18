Kerry County Council spent €225 million during 2018

Kerry County Council spent €225 million last year according to their annual report for 2018.

The local authority spent €62 million on rolling out its housing programme, and €53 million on the county’s roads.

2018 also saw the opening of the €30 million new water treatment plant at Lough Guitane, which provides drinking water to half of Kerry’s population.

Building works on 201 new social housing units were either started or completed in Kerry last year, and over 2,000 tonnes of recyclables were dealt with by the council’s recycling facilities.