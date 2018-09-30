Kerry County Council set to miss Social Housing Scheme target

Kerry County Council are set to miss its target for building local authority houses this year.

The Irish Mail on Sunday has published an analysis of housing data showing delays in the completion of local authority houses.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy set building targets for all local authorities in April this year.





Kerry has a year end target of 140 houses. While, 37 have been built, a further 79 are commenced.

This means Kerry County Council are 24 houses behind its target.

More then half of councils nationally are failing to commence building enough housing units to meet their Social Housing Scheme quota.