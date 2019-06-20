Kerry County Council seeks dumping at sea permit

Kerry County Council is seeking permission for a dumping at sea permit.

The local authority is seeking permission from the Environmental Protection Agency to dispose of a million tonnes of dredged material from Fenit Harbour and Marina.

The dredging is for the maintenance of the area and operational depths within the harbour and marina.

It is proposed to carry out the works annually for a period of eight years beginning between February and May 2020.

The dredged material is non-hazardous and is a mixture of sands, silt-clay and gravel and will be deposited at a dump site in the outer Tralee Bay area, 1.5 kilometres from Fenit Island.

Submissions from the public will be accepted by the Environmental Protection Agency until mid-July.