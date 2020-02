Kerry County Council is looking for projects and proposals in a bid to increase the housing supply.

The council is seeking to buy turnkey houses and development land in all areas of the county, particularly Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin and Dingle.

It’s part of Rebuilding Ireland which is the government’s Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness.

The closing date for applications is 12pm on February 21st.

Further information is available by calling 066 7183590 or emailing [email protected]