Kerry County Council to seek approval from Garda Commissioner for CCTV on Tralee walkway

Kerry County Council will seek approval for a CCTV system on the Tralee amenity walkway from the Garda Commissioner.

Members of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee approved the proposal to pursue CCTV for the walkway at this month’s committee meeting.

The Tralee amenity walkway, also known as ‘the skinny mile’, runs from the Bracker O’Regan Road to Casement station in the town centre.

In a report by Christy O’Connor, Director of Corporate Services and Data Protection Officer with Kerry County Council, it was revealed that more than 150 incidents on the walkway have come to the attention of Gardaí over a four-year period from 2016-2019.

The report also stated that Tralee Gardaí are very supportive of the provision of CCTV in the area as it is an excellent crime deterrent and is an important investigative tool.

If the Garda Commissioner approves the proposal, 26 cameras will be placed along the walkway and at the pedestrian entrance to Casement’s Avenue, off Brewery Road.

Kerry County Council would be the data controller of CCTV on the walkway, which would operate according to the CCTV policy on the council’s website.

The images will be stored in a secure location, and will be password-protected, while all data will be encrypted.

Mr O’Connor added the cameras will be focused on the walkway and any adjacent properties will be masked.

The proposal to seek approval for the cameras from the Garda Commissioner was formally proposed at the JPC meeting by Cllr Mikey Sheehy and seconded by Anluan Dunne.