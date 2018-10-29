Kerry County Council says it’s not possible to ringfence funds arising from specific developments.

The council was responding to Councillor Michael O’Shea, who had called for development levies arising from the Ard Na Greine estate in Milltown to be retained in the area, to fund improved lighting.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says public lighting in parts is extremely poor, and areas like Milltown require investment.





Kerry County Council says development levies are used to provide roads and transportation projects, and it’s not possible to ringfence contributions by one development for a single piece of infrastructure.