Kerry County Council says assessment report on road slippage due within two days

Kerry County Council says a report on an assessment of the R569 will be completed within two days.

On Sunday morning, the road, which links Kilgarvan and Kenmare to the main N22 Killarney-Cork road, was undermined, due to surface water.

The section of road is closed at Loo Bridge with motorists being forced to take alternative routes.

Kerry County Council excavators were on site yesterday assessing the extent of what needs to be done to rebuild the embankment to reconstruct the road.

Structural engineers are visiting today and their assessment is due in the next day or two.

The council says bedrock at the site is deeper than expected and conditions there are difficult due to the proximity to the River Flesk.

It’s focused on ensuring that new foundations are suitable to hold the reconstructed road along with improved drainage.

Senior Engineer in the Roads and Transport Department of Kerry County Council, John Kennelly says the primary concern will be the safety of workers:

Meanwhile, the council says it can’t make a call on the planned closure of the Molls Gap road for works at the end of the month until the assessment of the damaged road is complete.