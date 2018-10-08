Kerry County Council says alledged Rossbeigh trouble is matter for Gardaí

Kerry County Council has said it received three complaints about public behaviour at Rossbeigh beach this summer.

Two complaints were about the behaviour of campers and one complaint was about the dumping of human waste and other items on the sand dunes.

The council did not specify the nature of the complaints made about the campers





It said all matters were investigated and dealt with by council official.

The council was responding to questions from Radio Kerry following comments from Fianna Fail Cllr Michael Cahill about trouble at the beach this summer.

Cllr Cahill said that there were several incidents of public disturbance including one where bottles were thrown at council staff and incidents of defecation in and on playground equipment

Cllr Cahill laid the blame for these incidents on members of the travelling community who were camped at the beach.

He was criticised for this by the Kerry Traveller Health and Development project.

Kerry County Council told Radio Kerry that matters relating to anti-social behaviour on beaches are a matter for An Garda Síochána to deal with adding that there is an onus on all beach users to take away litter and respect the beach environment.