Kerry County Council say onus on family to remove deceased names off electoral register

Kerry County Council says the onus is on family members to remove deceased names off the register of electors.

This follows a call from Cork Cervical Check campaigner Stephen Teap for reform of the register, after a general election polling card was issued for his late wife, Irene, who died almost three years ago.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says the same could happen in Kerry.

He says, however, the onus is on the family of the deceased to remove their name off the register of electors.