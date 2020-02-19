Kerry County Council reveal plans for Island of Geese

Kerry County Council has revealed its plans for a Tralee town centre site.

The Island of Geese, previously the location of the Denny Bacon Factory, was donated to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group in 2014.

Following a period of public consultation on a masterplan, the local authority has now proposed to build an office block with a retail/restaurant/café unit in the 2.3-acre site.

It also proposes to build a large park and public realm area.

The large brick chimney will be retained and extended, going from 15 metres to 32 metres in height.

The development will also include public seating, permanent umbrellas and a shallow amphitheatre.

The plans are available to view from today until Friday, March 20th at Kerry County Council’s offices in Prince’s Quay and Rathass, and also on the council’s website.

The statutory period of public consultation has now commenced.