Kerry County Council to request meeting with Department of Agriculture for Cromane Pier

Kerry County Council is to request a meeting with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in relation to the construction of a landing facility in Mid Kerry.

Local Councillor, Míchael Cahill, moved a motion at a recent Municipal District meeting calling on the council to arrange for all stakeholders related to the ongoing Cromane Pier campaign to engage in round table talks.

Speaking at the meeting, the Fianna Fáil Councillor said there are major health and safety issues at the harbour and the provision of a landing facility is now a top priority.

Last month, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed agreed to engage in talks.

The meeting is being arranged for early in the new year.