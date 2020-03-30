Kerry County Council to reopen transfer stations tomorrow

Kerry County Council will reopen the county’s five Civic Amenity Sites tomorrow (Tuesday).

The facilities were closed at the weekend, after the Government announced new restrictions relating to coronavirus on Friday night.

Further clarification has since been issued nationally, meaning the centres can re-open; however they will only receive household waste in standard black bags or material for recycling in EcoSense bags.

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council says only one occupant per car will be admitted to the sites and only cars will be admitted, no trailers or larger vehicles are allowed.

Meanwhile, no electrical waste, scrap metal, cardboard, bottles or cans will be accepted at the sites.

Customers are asked to use credit or debit cards payments as far as possible and traffic control will be in place to oversee physical distancing guidelines.

The council is also asking customers to be patient and to comply with public health restrictions.

Kerry County Council’s five Civic Amenity Sites are located in Kenmare, Killarney, Milltown, Lios Póil and Cahersiveen.