Kerry County Council receives over half a million euro to upgrade local authority homes

Kerry County Council has received over half a million euro to upgrade local authority homes.

The Minister for Housing, Planning & Local Government, Eoghan Murphy has announced a national allocation of €25 million to improve the energy efficiency of local authority homes.

The works which are eligible to receive funding include the installation of wall or attic insulation, the replacement of windows and doors, and the installation of renewable energy technologies in the home.

As well as improving the energy efficiency of social housing stock, the programme will also help to reduce heating bills and tackle fuel poverty.

Of the €25 million allocated nationally, Kerry County Council has received €570,000.