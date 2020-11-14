Kerry County Council receives €11.8 million in commercial rates rebates so far this year

Kerry County Council has received €11,788,139 in commercial rates rebates from the government so far this year.

As part of the July job stimulus programme, the government announced a €600 million commercial rates waiver, which covered the period from the end of March until the end of September.

As part of Budget 2021, a further €300 million in commercial rates rebates was announced, which will cover rates until the end of the year.

This means Kerry County Council will receive a further government payment before the end of this year.

Kerry TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement of the details of the rebates for Kerry County Council, adding commercial rates are the backbone of local authority income.