Kerry County Council received nearly €7.6 million last year for purchase of social housing

Kerry County Council received nearly €7.6 million last year for the purchase of social housing.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy revealed the information in response to a parliamentary question from Kerry TD and junior minister Brendan Griffin.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin queried the amount of funding provided to Kerry County Council to purchase social houses in 2018 and to date in 2019.

Minister Murphy said €7,597,113 was provided in 2018, while over the first quarter of this year, €980,000 has been given by the Department of Housing.

The department also stated 187 houses were provided by the local authority in Q1 of this year.

156 houses were provided through the HAP and RAS schemes, 13 were acquired by the council and approved housing bodies, nine are being leased and nine were built.