Kerry County Council received 273 planning enforcement complaints last year

Kerry County Council received 273 new complaints about planning enforcement last year.

According to figures contained in the local authority’s annual report, they served 182 warning letters and 59 enforcement notices, while 12 files were referred to initiate legal proceedings.

During the course of 2018, 346 planning enforcement files were closed, and there were 466 open files at the end of the year.

The council says the improving economic climate was reflected in an increase in activity levels in planning control in recent years, with 1,305 planning applications received during 2018.