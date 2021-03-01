Kerry County Council to receive over €2 million for housing adaptations grants

Kerry County Council will receive over €2.1 million from exchequer funding for housing adaptations grants.

These grants will be used to support home adaptations for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues across Kerry.

These grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority; Kerry County Council will fund €527,528, the remaining 20%.

This means in total, Kerry County Council will have more than €2.6 million for home adaptations.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.

Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the news.

Minister Foley says this allocation is one of the highest in the country and is a testament to the excellent work of Kerry County Council and its staff in supporting older people and those with a disability to live independently.

Meanwhile, Deputy Griffin says these grants are important as they help our older citizens and those with disabilities and mobility issues in Kerry to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital.

Nationwide allocations: