Kerry County Council to receive €10,000 for the first national community weekend

Kerry County Council is set to receive €10,000 as part of ‘The Big Hello’ – the first national community weekend.

It will take place on the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

It aims to support communities to host events in their local area in order to strengthen community ties and help tackle the problem of social isolation.





Kerry’s Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan is strongly urging local groups to apply for funding.

Community and voluntary groups, organisations and residents’ associations around the county are all being urged to apply through the Local Authority.