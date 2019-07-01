Kerry County Council ranked among the top Local Authorities

Kerry County Council is ranked among the top local authorities, according to a new survey.

The survey was carried out by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) to examine best practice and oversee the work done by local authorities.

KCC achieved some of the highest scores from 21 local authorities surveyed in the NOAC Local Authority Satisfaction Survey.

It found that Kerry was above the national average in most categories.

61% of people surveyed were satisfied with KCC, while 60% agreed that they were well informed.

57% said the council was doing a good job and 49% were satisfied with the council’s openness and transparency.

NOAC member Colleen Savage says the results for Kerry were very positive: