Kerry County Council pursuing seven quarries for alleged unauthorised activity

Kerry County Council is pursuing alleged unauthorised activity at seven quarries.

It’s alleged the quarries don’t have permission and continue to operate.

Kerry County Council says it is currently pursuing alleged unauthorised activity at seven locations in the county; the locations are the subject of ongoing enforcement action up to and including legal proceedings.

One file is the subject of a High Court judicial review regarding a recent An Bord Pleanála decision.

In recent years, the local authority has secured court orders for the closure of two unauthorised quarries in the county. In addition, seven warning letters and five enforcement notices have been issued.

The council says the figure of 26 recently referred to in an RTE Investigates broadcast refers to the current number of files held by the Planning Enforcement Unit in relation to complaints of alleged quarrying or quarrying activity.

It does not relate to the number of unauthorised quarries in the county.

Kerry County Council has procedures in place to ensure that no materials are purchased from a quarry that does not have permission to operate or is the subject of enforcement proceedings.