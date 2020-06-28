Kerry County Council public counters and offices will re-open to the public tomorrow

Kerry County Council public counters and offices around the county will re-open to the public tomorrow (Monday, 29 June).

Enhanced safety measures will be in place and the council is appealing to customers to follow all directions outlined by staff.

All customer service desks at County Buildings and all of the council’s Area Service Centres in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Cahersiveen, Castleisland, Dingle, Kenmare and Killorglin as well as the Environment Department at Maine Street, Tralee and the Motor Tax Office at Princes’ Quay, Tralee will reopen tomorrow.

Customers will be able to make applications and payments for services at all offices.

Enhanced safety measures are in place, including hand sanitisation and recommended social distancing signage.

There will be limits on the number of customers that can be accommodated in reception areas and a queue management system will be in place in the busier offices.

Kerry County Council asks that customers comply with these requirements and any directions given by staff in the interest of public safety.

In keeping with national public health guidelines, access within Council buildings will be restricted to customer service desk areas.

The Council is asking members of the public to continue, where possible, to use telephone, e-mail and online facilities to engage with the Council to minimise personal interaction and ensure social distancing.