Kerry County Council’s planning offices in Áras an Chontae will reopen tomorrow (Monday, May 25th).

It’s part of the council’s gradual resumption of services.

The planning offices will reopen by appointment only; customers are advised that full planning services continue to be available by phone, email and online.

Director of Planning Michael Scannell says all visits to Kerry County Council offices will require compliance with social distancing guidelines and public health requirements.