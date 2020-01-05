Kerry County Council is owed nearly €920,000 in rent arrears

Kerry County Council is owned nearly €920,000 in rent arrears.

This is according to the Department of Housing, which has compiled a national database of rental arrears accrued on social housing units by local authorities.

The information was gathered from councils’ financial statements.

The most recent data from the Department of Housing shows Kerry County Council was owed €918,961 in rental arrears at the end of 2018.

That amount is the second highest on record, with arrears fluctuating around €700,000-€800,000 between 2014 and 2017.

Rental arrears at the end of December 2017 were the highest on record, with €955,000 owed to the council by social housing occupants.

Six years ago, rental arrears in the county stood at just over €320,000.