Kerry County Council to open Book of Condolences for late Brendan Grace in Killarney

By
-
Killarney Town Hall ~ Comhairle Baile Chill Áirne

Kerry County Council will open a Book of Condolences for the late Brendan Grace in Killarney tomorrow.

It’ll be based at Killarney Municipal District Office on Main Street from 9am.

The late Brendan Grace

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Cllr Michael Gleeson has expressed his condolences to the Grace family, saying Brendan Grace had a long and much-valued association with Killarney.

He says Brendan Grace was a larger than life figure who brought so much happiness and enjoyment to people, not least during his many performances in Killarney and Kerry over the years.

