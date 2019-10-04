Kerry County Council not reporting any significant issues following Storm Lorenzo

Kerry County Council isn’t reporting any significant issues following Storm Lorenzo.

Council personnel carried out an early morning inspection of major routes across the county, but no road blockages or similar impacts have been identified in any of the five Municipal Districts.

At 7am, council staff began clearing a fallen tree which was partially blocking the N70 road at Castlecove but the road is passable and should be fully clear shortly.

The council is reminding people that there may be debris or fallen branches on roads and all road users should be extremely vigilant while travelling this morning.

Any issues of concern can be reported to the council’s dedicated emergency phoneline on 066 7183588.