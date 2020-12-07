Kerry County Council needs new system to penalise litter louts

A councillor believes Kerry County Council needs to come up with a different system to penalise people who litter.

Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry says the council is providing an excellent service, whereby some people dump their rubbish and the council collects it.

He was reacting to figures given to councillors at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting on litter fines.

Between January and September of this year, there were 787 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council.

The local authority issued 72 fines, 27 of which have been paid to date.

Listowel Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry says the number of fines paid is a very low compared to those issued.

Senior Executive Officer, Ger O’Brien says if the council can’t prove service of a fine by registered post, it can’t prosecute a person.

He says people often move between rented accommodation, which means the fine can’t be served, and therefore the council can’t bring the case to court.

Cllr Barry says North Kerry has a serious issue with litter, with the council providing an excellent service by collecting rubbish dumped by some people.

He believes the local authority needs to come up with a different system to improve the situation.