Kerry County Council March meeting cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Kerry County Council has cancelled its next monthly meeting.

It follows a meeting of the council’s Corporate Policy Group.

The meeting, which was due to take place next Monday, will not take place due to the current public health emergency.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council is reassuring the public that it is fully committed to providing an ongoing service to its citizens and customers.

The public is being asked to contact council services, including housing and planning, by phone or email.The council has a list of contact numbers and email addresses for each of its services and area offices on its website http://<http://www.kerrycoco.ie/contact-us/> and its main contact number at Áras an Chontae/ County Buildings is 066 7183500.