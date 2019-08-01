Kerry County Council liaising with engineers on a daily basis in relation to Tralee street

Kerry County Council is liaising with engineers on a daily basis in relation to a partially closed Tralee street.

On the 6th July, the local authority closed Castle Street to all vehicular traffic until further notice.

This decision was taken following a structural assessment of a building on Castle Street and a subsequent consultation with An Garda Síochána.

Kerry County Council says there’s no date set for the street to fully reopen; however, they are in contact with the contractors’ engineers on a daily basis.

Castle Street remains closed to vehicular traffic, however pedestrian access is still permitted.