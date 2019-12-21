Kerry County Council to launch tourism website aimed at attracting more overseas visitors

Kerry County Council is to launch a new tourism website next year, aimed at attracting visitors from all corners of the world.

The council’s tourism unit is planning to launch the website by next Easter.

It will be ‘mobile first’, which will aim to act as a support for visitors who are researching and planning holidays overseas.

It will also be a useful resource for those already visiting Kerry, according to the council.

Kerry County Council announced their plans for a new website at the December monthly meeting.

It followed a motion from Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae which asked for a mobile application to be developed to promote Kerry tourism and activities.

The website will have an integrated events and activities calendar.

The council has also piloted an Atlantic Discovery mobile application for community driven tourism development in North Kerry. The app is available to download from the Google Play store and will shortly be published to Apple’s App Store.

The council says improved digital tourism information will be a key objective of the forthcoming digital strategy, given the importance of tourism in Kerry.