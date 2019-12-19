Kerry County Council launch 2020 Community Support Fund

Press Release 10th December 2019 OVER €3.5M INVESTED IN OVER 1,500 COMMUNITY PROJECTS THROUGH KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL'S COMMUNITY SUPPORT FUND KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL INVITES APPLICATION FOR 2020 COMMUNITY SUPPORT FUND Since its establishment in 2015, the Kerry County Council Community Support Fund has provided funding of €3.5m to community groups and projects across the county. The Council has now issued a call for funding for the 2020 Community Support Fund which is offering supports of €750,000 to community-based projects and initiatives in Kerry. The 2020 Community Support Fund was launched today by the Mayor of Kerry County Council, Cllr Niall Kelleher, and the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell. The fund, which is now in its sixth year, has supported over 1,500 projects since 2015. As occurred in 2017, 2018 & 2019 some of the Community Support Fund will be used again this coming year to target strategic projects in the five municipal districts and to co-fund projects which are in receipt of grants from other sources. Over the past two years, over €3million was leveraged from other grant sources as a result of the strategic allocation of resources under the Community Support Fund. For 2020, the fund will target funding under five categories of support: Growing and Sustaining Communities Community Tidy Towns Initiatives and Amenity Projects Community Sport and Physical Activity Programmes Community Economic Innovation Community Base

