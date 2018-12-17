Kerry County Council invites applications for 2019 Community Support Fund

Kerry County Council is inviting applications from community and voluntary organisations for a €750,000 fund.

The Community Support Fund has supported over 1,200 community projects since 2015 to the value of €3 million.

For 2019, the fund will target funding under five categories of support: Growing and Sustaining Communities, Community Tidy Towns Initiatives and Amenity Projects, Community Sport and Physical Activity Programmes, Community Economic Innovation and Community Based Tourism, Festivals and Events.





The closing date for receipt of completed applications is the 21st of January, and application forms can be downloaded from the council’s website.

Further information is available for Kerry County Council’s Community Department at 066 7183680.