Kerry County Council is investigating illegal dumping on a roadside in Killarney.

The large amount of waste was left on Mill Road, which adjoins the Muckross Road, a busy tourist route.

Reports of the illegal dumping were made to Kerry County Council, which is now investigating the matter.

The local authority says if evidence of the source of the waste is discovered, the matter will be pursued.

It’s also examining options for the clearance of the site at the earliest opportunity.