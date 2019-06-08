Kerry County Council investigating after death of Killarney dog following suspected blue-green algae poisoning

Kerry County Council is investigating after the death of a dog in Killarney following suspected blue-green algae poisoning.

The pet became ill last weekend, shortly after being in the River Deenagh near Killarney National Park.

Vet Danny O’Sullivan from All-Care Veterinary Clinic treated the dog and says he displayed symptoms consistent with blue-green algae poisoning.





The council says it will take the required action in accordance with its algal bloom protocols, and will erect advisory notices if an algal bloom is identified.