Kerry County Council to investigate mapping companies directing motorists through road unsuitable for heavy traffic

Kerry County Council is to investigate instances of mapping companies directing motorists through roads which are not suitable for heavy traffic.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald called for the council to erect signs indicating ‘Local Traffic Only’ at the junction by the Ballinavounig road to Dingle.

He says it appears mapping apps are directing numerous motorists through this road which is not suitable for a high level of traffic.

The council said it would investigate this issue and place traffic counters on the road to establish the volume of traffic; it adds it’s an issue that will have to be taken up with mapping companies.