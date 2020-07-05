Kerry County Council invalidates 10% of planning applications a year on average

Kerry County Council invalidates on average 10% of planning applications each year.

That’s according to analysis undertaken by Tom Phillips + Associates Town Planning Consultants for the report, Zero Tolerance For Invalidations – Review of Irish Planning Statistics 2009-2019.

When a planning application is submitted, the planning authority must determine if the documentation meets requirements; if so, it’s validated; if not, it’s invalidated and returned to the applicant for review and resubmission.

Nationally, on average 15% of planning applications to local authorities are deemed invalid.

In Kerry over the past 11 years, there have been around 1,400 planning applications a year, with on average 135 of those, or just under 10% being deemed invalid each year.

In validated Kerry cases where decisions have been made, there was a 12% average refusal rate.