Kerry County Council to install lights to ensure quick access to defibrillators

Kerry County Council are to install lights to ensure the public can quickly access defibrillators across the county.

Councillor Brendan Cronin called on Kerry County Council to recognise the need for lighting.

He says it is vitally important this life-saving equipment is visible.





Cllr Cronin called for a light to be installed after visiting one of the old phone boxes in Killarney at 6.30pm one evening.

He says it was in complete darkness and the digits which open the door to the life-saving equipment couldn’t been seen as a result.

The councillor says thousands of people are lost to sudden cardiac arrests each year and adds it is critical that these life-saving devices be lit up.

Cllr Brendan Cronin also offered to pay the costs associated with the installation.

Kerry County Council committed to ensure lights are installed at such locations across the county.