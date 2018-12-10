Kerry County Council increases waste disposal charges

Kerry County Council is increasing the charges for disposal of waste at its waste transfer stations across the county.

From January 1st, the cost of a black bag of refuse will rise from €4.50 euro to €5 while the cost of a boot load of rubbish will increase from €25 to €27.50

This is the latest in series of increases for waste and recycling at council operated sites over the past number of years.

In addition to the black bag increase, charges for small trailers and vans carrying rubbish is increasing from €350 per tonne to €400 per tonne.





The cost of an eco-sense recycling pack, which was increased from €6 to €8 last year, will remain the same at €8 for four.

The council has said previously that increases in charges are in response to increased costs of disposal of rubbish and recycling and also due to the withdrawal of a government subvention for waste in 2015.

Kerry County Council has five sites in the county in Caherviceen, Killarney, Dingle, Milltown and Kenmare