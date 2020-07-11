Kerry County Council to implement cashless system for parking meters

Kerry County Council is planning to implement a cashless system for its parking meters.

The local authority is engaging with companies that specialise in such technology, with a view to tendering for a system over the coming weeks.

The council upgraded its traffic fines management system in 2019, and this is compatible with other cashless pay parking systems such as a smartphone app.

The details were revealed following a question from Cllr Mikey Sheehy at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.