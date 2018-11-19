Kerry County Council honours Listowel Tidy Towns

Kerry County Council has paid tribute to members of Listowel Tidy Towns.

A civic reception was held in their honour in county buildings today.

It was proposed by councillors from the Listowel Municipal District following the town’s success in the national Tidy Towns competition.





Listowel was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town and Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town this year.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Norma Foley presented a commemorative scroll to chairperson of Listowel Tidy Towns Julie Gleeson.