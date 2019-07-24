Kerry County Council holding mattress recycling event

Kerry County Council is providing householders with an opportunity to dispose of old mattresses.

It’s holding the free event at the North Kerry Landfill in Muingnaminane near Lyreacrompane on Saturday August 10th between 9am and 3pm – the North Kerry Landfill is located on the L2015 road between Kielduff and Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross (GPS 52.2983913-9.5424653).

The initiative is supported by Kerry County Council’s Anti-Dumping Initiative 2019 in conjunction with the Southern Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority.

Last year the council responded to reports of 33 mattresses dumped around the county, while there have been 12 reports so far this year.

Ger O’Brien from Kerry County Council says this event is for householders only, and a maximum of three mattresses per person will apply.

He added only clean, dry mattresses will be accepted as they’re being recycled.