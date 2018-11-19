Kerry County Council and Gardaí working to combat traffic and pedestrian issues in Killarney

Kerry County Council and gardaí are working together to combat traffic and pedestrian issues in Killarney.

Councillor Brendan Cronin is calling for action on the New Road to Port Road Junction, where he says motorists are ignoring the one-way system at school times.

Cllr Cronin adds it is a serious issue and is calling for steps to be taken to improve safety for pedestrians and those abiding by the traffic system.





In response, KCC says they are working in consultation with gardaí and are due to meet regarding the issue.