Kerry County Council facing deficit of €18 million this year

Kerry County Council is facing a deficit of €18 million this year.

That’s according to its chief executive, Moira Murrell, who says the council will be down €24 million in income from rates this year.

The government has given the local authority a three month support of €6 million to partially offset this loss, and the chief executive is hopeful the government will also fund the remaining €18 million.

Ms Murrell says Kerry County Council’s housing programme, like the roads programme, will go ahead this year but minor projects will be deferred.

She adds that the council will make €5 million in staff-related savings, as vacant roles aren’t being filled.