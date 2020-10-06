Some Kerry County Council facilities to close this evening in line with Level 3 restrictions

A number of facilities, run by Kerry County Council, will close this evening in line with the Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, which come into effect at midnight.

The council’s senior management team met this morning to discuss the impact these restrictions will have locally.

The council is appealing to the public to familiarise themselves with the Level 3 restrictions and to adhere to them, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kerry County Council’s public offices will remain open, but people are being asked to continue to communicate with the council by phone and email.

Communications manager with the council, Owen O’Shea explains what facilities will close this evening:

Meanwhile, the Kerry Community Response Forum freephone helpline remains open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

It offers advice and coordinates the community and voluntary response for the delivery of essential items to vulnerable households.

It can be contacted on 1800 807 009 or by texting SUPPORT followed by your name to 50555